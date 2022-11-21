Prospector Partners LLC Acquires 725 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $10,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 111,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of PPLT stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $90.79. 85 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,405. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $76.09 and a 52 week high of $109.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.42.

