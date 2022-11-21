Prospector Partners LLC Boosts Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants accounts for 1.6% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $11,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 399,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 133.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 63.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.10.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.25 and a 200-day moving average of $126.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.