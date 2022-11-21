Prospector Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 77.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,924. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

