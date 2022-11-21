Prospector Partners LLC Buys 1,020 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,870 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.38% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $6,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,752,000 after acquiring an additional 214,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 969,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,233,000 after purchasing an additional 109,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,678,000 after acquiring an additional 40,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,279,000.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,183. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.41. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $141.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.45 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 34.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is presently 45.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

(Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.