Prospector Partners LLC Has $12.15 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Prospector Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the quarter. Leidos accounts for 1.8% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Leidos worth $12,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,518,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,676,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,496 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after purchasing an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Leidos by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,369,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,223 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,999,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,475,000 after purchasing an additional 320,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,086,000 after acquiring an additional 79,899 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

Leidos Stock Performance

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $106.67. 4,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,166. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.38 and a 200-day moving average of $99.01. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.