Prospector Partners LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,860 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $464,574,000 after buying an additional 53,181 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE ABT traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630,346. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.23. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.