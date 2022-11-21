Prospector Partners LLC Has $3.95 Million Stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Prospector Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC owned 0.43% of Origin Bancorp worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 59.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 167.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OBNK shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

NASDAQ OBNK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,707. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average of $40.51. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $92.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

