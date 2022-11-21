Prospector Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 16,050 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Prospector Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $296.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,507. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.17. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $309.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

