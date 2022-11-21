Prospector Partners LLC Sells 26,424 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Prospector Partners LLC lowered its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,424 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alleghany by 6.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,161,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alleghany by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 145.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 500.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,894,000 after purchasing an additional 41,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Y stock remained flat at $847.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $585.10 and a 52 week high of $862.87. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $844.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $838.91.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alleghany in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

