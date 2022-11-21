Prospector Partners LLC Sells 3,450 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cboe Global Markets worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 11.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,910,000 after purchasing an additional 23,122 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 314.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 477,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,037,000 after buying an additional 362,161 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 43.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 491,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,635,000 after purchasing an additional 149,614 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBOE stock traded down $2.20 on Monday, hitting $121.51. The stock had a trading volume of 829,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

