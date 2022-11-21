Prospector Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Prospector Partners LLC lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.7% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after buying an additional 5,898,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 214.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,886,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $105.14. 194,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,733,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $104.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

