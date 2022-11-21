Purav Patel Purchases 3,000 Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Stock

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) Director Purav Patel bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $14,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,235.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of RVPH stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.48. 217,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,493. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. The company has a market cap of $91.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.18. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RVPH shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.