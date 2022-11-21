Qtum (QTUM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $30.07 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $206.93 million and $30.07 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00012249 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,132.24 or 0.06998226 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00032895 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00073774 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00056299 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000400 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00022298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,420,372 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

