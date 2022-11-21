Quantum (QUA) Tops One Day Volume of $181,250.35

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $7.72 million and approximately $181,250.35 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantum has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,155.27 or 1.00006227 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010744 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00039628 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006125 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00021422 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00230848 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.01368296 USD and is up 5.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,865.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

