R Jeffrey Bailly Sells 19,231 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 19,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $2,252,911.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,660 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,969. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

R Jeffrey Bailly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 8,633 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $1,000,564.70.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT traded up $1.82 on Monday, hitting $117.30. The company had a trading volume of 82,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,354. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.74. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.10 and a 1-year high of $119.85. The stock has a market cap of $889.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 105.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 54,190 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 36.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

