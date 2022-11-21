Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) PT Raised to $8.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RXT has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.40.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The company has a market cap of $996.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

About Rackspace Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,597,000 after buying an additional 711,535 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 44.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 102.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,795,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,564,000 after buying an additional 15,103,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.