RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Up 5.8%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. 8,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 435,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.
The company has a market cap of $496.76 million, a PE ratio of 80.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65.
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
