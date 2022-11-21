Radicle (RAD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.67 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Radicle coin can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00009082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $49.69 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002553 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.60 or 0.08709558 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00464581 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,509.32 or 0.28503407 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,606,565 coins. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.