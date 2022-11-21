RAMP (RAMP) Price Reaches $0.0448 on Exchanges

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 21st. During the last week, RAMP has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar. RAMP has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and $4,205.61 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for $0.0448 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.39 or 0.08293921 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.95 or 0.00464088 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,598.77 or 0.28473698 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP launched on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

