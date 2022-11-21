Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RC shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Ready Capital to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ready Capital news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $41,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,734. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ready Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RC stock opened at $13.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.85%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.36%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

