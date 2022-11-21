Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for JOST Werke (JST)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for JOST Werke (ETR: JST):

11/15/2022 – JOST Werke was given a new €73.00 ($75.26) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

11/15/2022 – JOST Werke was given a new €70.00 ($72.16) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/7/2022 – JOST Werke was given a new €70.00 ($72.16) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/4/2022 – JOST Werke was given a new €69.00 ($71.13) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/2/2022 – JOST Werke was given a new €73.00 ($75.26) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

9/22/2022 – JOST Werke was given a new €73.00 ($75.26) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

JST opened at €49.90 ($51.44) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $743.51 million and a P/E ratio of 12.93. JOST Werke AG has a 52-week low of €34.05 ($35.10) and a 52-week high of €52.10 ($53.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is €40.20 and its 200-day moving average is €39.63.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

