Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,400 ($86.96).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RKT. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($96.36) to GBX 7,050 ($82.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,750 ($79.32) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,200 ($84.61) to GBX 7,600 ($89.31) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($104.58) to GBX 8,200 ($96.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of LON RKT opened at GBX 5,846 ($68.70) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5,400 ($63.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,824 ($80.19). The firm has a market cap of £41.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,367.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,939.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,210.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58.

In related news, insider Mehmood Khan acquired 239 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,092 ($71.59) per share, for a total transaction of £14,559.88 ($17,109.14).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

