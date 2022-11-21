REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) PT Lowered to $6.00

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on REE. BTIG Research downgraded REE Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on REE Automotive from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REE Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ REE opened at $0.56 on Thursday. REE Automotive has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $181.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in REE Automotive by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 31,682 shares during the period. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

