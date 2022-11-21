Reef Price Reaches $0.0028 (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Reef coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a total market cap of $58.09 million and approximately $27.22 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00009111 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.12 or 0.08230489 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00503620 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,618,386,110 coins. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official website is reef.io.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.