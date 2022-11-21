Relay Token Price Tops $0.12 (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 21st. Relay Token has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $102.22 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Relay Token has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Relay Token token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Relay Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.39 or 0.08293921 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.33 or 0.00466460 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,621.74 or 0.28619251 BTC.

About Relay Token

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Relay Token is www.relaychain.com.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Relay Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Relay Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.