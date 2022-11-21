RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) is Prospector Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe accounts for about 2.3% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of RenaissanceRe worth $15,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.5% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $171.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.5 %

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.76. 2,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,186. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $124.18 and a 1 year high of $187.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -4.74%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

