Request Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $82.22 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0822 or 0.00000506 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $82.22 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,238.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010558 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007904 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037932 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00039912 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006127 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00021477 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00229652 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08563253 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $1,774,840.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.