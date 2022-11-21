Request (REQ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.93 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. During the last week, Request has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0854 or 0.00000532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $85.40 million and $8.93 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,044.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010924 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007956 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00039307 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006212 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00021458 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00228373 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08181139 USD and is down -4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $1,895,380.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

