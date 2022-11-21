Reviewing CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) & World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) and CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.9% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares World Wrestling Entertainment and CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Wrestling Entertainment 17.29% 54.64% 18.22% CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Wrestling Entertainment $1.10 billion 5.32 $177.41 million $2.60 30.15 CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares World Wrestling Entertainment and CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

World Wrestling Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for World Wrestling Entertainment and CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Wrestling Entertainment 1 4 5 0 2.40 CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA 1 0 2 0 2.33

World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $78.70, suggesting a potential upside of 0.41%. Given World Wrestling Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe World Wrestling Entertainment is more favorable than CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA.

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment beats CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The Live Events segment is involved in the sale of tickets; provision of event services; and sale of travel packages related to its live events. The Consumer Products segment engages in merchandising of WWE branded products, such as video games, toys, apparel, and books through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as through e-commerce platforms. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Rating)

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.Web and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for promotors through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access. This segment also operates kinoheld software for cinema operators; EVENTIM.fanSALE, a resale portal where customers sell event tickets to other customers; and online portal under various brands, such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it, and entradas.com. The Live Entertainment segment plans, prepares, and performs tours, events, and festivals including music events and concerts, as well as markets music productions. This segment is also involved in the operation of venues. The company was formerly known as CTS EVENTIM AG and changed its name to CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in May 2014. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bremen, Germany.

