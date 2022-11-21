Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 19,942 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,942 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of Kimberly-Clark worth $90,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $131.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 87.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

