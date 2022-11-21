Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 292,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,462 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in McKesson were worth $95,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 6.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 114.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 28.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 78.9% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of McKesson by 22.2% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McKesson Stock Up 0.9 %

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,533 shares of company stock worth $9,105,126. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $369.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.89. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.27 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The stock has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.