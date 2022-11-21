Rhumbline Advisers Buys 13,604 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $100,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD opened at $296.48 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $309.29. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

