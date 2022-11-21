Rhumbline Advisers Buys 34,013 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 483,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $72,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $6,244,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,036,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,876,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 201,889 shares of company stock valued at $32,631,433. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $165.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

