Rhumbline Advisers Buys 5,540 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of General Mills worth $85,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 37.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 40.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 54.1% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $81.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average is $74.85. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.41 and a 12-month high of $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,349 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

