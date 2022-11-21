Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $108,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.3 %

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $520.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $345.91 and a one year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.92.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.