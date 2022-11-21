Rhumbline Advisers Has $103.45 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,487 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of General Electric worth $103,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $85.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average is $72.23.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

