Rhumbline Advisers Has $127.06 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Booking were worth $127,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,466,265,000 after buying an additional 35,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Booking by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after acquiring an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,940.28 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,815.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,920.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $37.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,441.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,833,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

