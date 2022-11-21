Rhumbline Advisers Has $78.93 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,663 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Travelers Companies worth $78,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 9,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 142,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 59,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $184.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.84.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,461 shares of company stock worth $8,957,674 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

