Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 127,186 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,866,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,186 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Altria Group worth $119,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 80.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 29,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,939 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 85,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 63,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $44.22 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70. The company has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Cowen increased their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

