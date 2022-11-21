Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 139,898 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,898,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,898 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of CSX worth $113,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 76,499 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after buying an additional 726,721 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded CSX to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.31.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.