Ribbon Finance (RBN) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 18% lower against the dollar. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $59.02 million and $1.96 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

