RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $54.32 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RichQUACK.com token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,339.12 or 0.08230489 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00503620 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,664.99 or 0.28671892 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Token Profile

RichQUACK.com’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. The official website for RichQUACK.com is www.richquack.com. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. RichQUACK.com’s official message board is medium.com/@richquack.

RichQUACK.com Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $4,803,642.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichQUACK.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RichQUACK.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

