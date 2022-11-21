RichQUACK.com Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $53.89 million and $4.58 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RichQUACK.com token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RichQUACK.com Token Profile

RichQUACK.com launched on June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. RichQUACK.com’s official website is www.richquack.com. The official message board for RichQUACK.com is medium.com/@richquack. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.

RichQUACK.com Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is down -5.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $4,699,256.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichQUACK.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

