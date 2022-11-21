Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,151,342 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Rio Tinto Group worth $377,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,244 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 32.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 148.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($68.16) to GBX 5,700 ($66.98) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($70.39) to GBX 5,900 ($69.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($48.18) to GBX 4,300 ($50.53) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,500 ($52.88) to GBX 4,300 ($50.53) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,340.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $63.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.77. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.