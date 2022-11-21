River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,338 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 73,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 160,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 370,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $37.33. The stock had a trading volume of 407,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,281,410. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $299.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.06.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

