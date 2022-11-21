River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $16.23 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.9% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.27. 400,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,538,266. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.24.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

