River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $3.26 Million Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Stericycle worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 97.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Stericycle by 117.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth $228,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stericycle stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,587. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 713.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

