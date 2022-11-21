River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,327 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Capri worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 624.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capri

In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capri Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Capri to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $51.85. 17,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.24. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.95.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

