River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,475 shares during the quarter. Harley-Davidson comprises approximately 1.3% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 430,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,758,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

NYSE:HOG traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $46.73. The company had a trading volume of 36,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $48.72.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.33. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN purchased 25,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,705.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,815,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

See Also

