River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 200 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,960 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,597 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 86.0% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,346 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH traded down $11.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $518.91. The company had a trading volume of 90,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,692. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.28. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.00 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $484.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

